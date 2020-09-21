GREENLAND - Priscilla J. Caswell, 86, of Greenland, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Oceanside Center in Hampton. She was born on April 29, 1934 in Exeter, New Hampshire, to Wallace and Marion (Wiggin) Jacques.
Priscilla attended Portsmouth High School and was a member of the Class of 1952.
Prior to her retirement, Priscilla was employed at the Greenland Post office for over 30 years.
In her earlier years, she was involved in her children's activities; she was a den mother while her boys, Arthur and Robert were in scouts and was a 4H leader while her daughter, Margaret was active with the 4H Club. Priscilla loved to travel. Along with her husband, William, who predeceased her in 2013, they traveled around the globe including trips to New Zealand, Australia, Germany, France and England, just to name a few.
She was an avid bowler for over 60 years, enjoying the many years in the Friday Night League at the Bowl-O-Rama. Priscilla was also a founding member of the Greenland Historical Society.
Beside her husband, William, Priscilla was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Emily Jacobson, in 2018.
Survivors include, her children, Margaret S. Laflamme of North Hampton, Arthur G. Grodan (Bonnie) of Stratham, and Robert J.W. Grodan (Wendy) of Greenland; five grandchildren, Kenneth Trulock of Eliot, Maine, Jaime Szopa of Greenland, Robert Grodan of Louisville, Ky., Kera Ireland of Manchester, and Arthur Grodan of Claremont; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
"Word's cannot express the appreciation for the care and compassion our mom received by the staff at Exeter Hospital, Langdon Place in Exeter, Oceanside Center and Compassus.". Thank you – Margaret, Arthur and Robert.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
