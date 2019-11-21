|
|
PEABODY, Mass. - Ralf Lee Hartwell Jr. died peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019, while a resident at Brooksby Village.
SERVICES: A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Ralf's life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 188 Elliot St., Danvers at 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019 followed by a reception. Interment will be at the Christ Church communal columbarium, 43 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N Michigan Avenue Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. This organization stimulates original research in pursuit of a cure for myleofibrosis, the disease that took the life of Ralf's wife Marguerite in 1992.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019