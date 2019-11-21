Home

Christ Church Episcopal
43 Pine St
Exeter, NH 03833
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church
188 Elliot St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church communal columbarium
43 Pine Street
Exeter, NH
View Map

Ralf Lee Hartwell Jr.

Ralf Lee Hartwell Jr. Obituary
PEABODY, Mass. - Ralf Lee Hartwell Jr. died peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019, while a resident at Brooksby Village.

SERVICES: A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Ralf's life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 188 Elliot St., Danvers at 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019 followed by a reception. Interment will be at the Christ Church communal columbarium, 43 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., at 2 p.m. that afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N Michigan Avenue Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. This organization stimulates original research in pursuit of a cure for myleofibrosis, the disease that took the life of Ralf's wife Marguerite in 1992.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
