|
|
SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Ralph C. Smith, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 24, 1933, the son of the late George and Dorothy (Frost) Smith.
Ralph worked at Public Service Of New Hampshire for 31 years.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Milton, Roland, Raymond, and Fred; as well as sisters, Alberta and Amber; all of Maine.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Ellen (Homiak); sons, Keith Smith and his wife Shauna of York, Maine; Kevin Smith and wife Gail of York, Maine; daughter, Diane Jenkins and her husband David Ketchen of Yarmouth, Maine; grandchildren, Shannon Smith of York, Maine; Shane Smith and his wife Michelle of Kittery, Maine; Julie Seehagen and her husband Derek of Lincoln City, Ore.; as well as great grandchildren Owen and Olivia Seehagen, both of Lincoln City, Ore. Ralph is also survived by brother, Kenneth Smith and his wife Rita and sisters, Connie Buckley and Frances McCabe.
Per Ralph's wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ralph C. Smith to support the Amy St. Laurent Foundation, P. O. Box 664, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Care for the Smith family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020