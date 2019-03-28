|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Ralph K. Machado, 91, from Eliot, Maine, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at York Hospital, York Maine surrounded by his loving family.
Preceded by his wife of 56 years, Norma (Scotto) Machado. Loving father he is survived by Joyce Boske and husband Michael of California, Donna Sargent and her husband Donald of Wilton, N.H., Bambi Hutchinson and her husband Greg of Wilton, N.H., Geno Martin of Wilton, N.H., and devoted sister in-law Sandra Siraco and her spouse Deborah Blume. Ralph is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ralph was born in Fairhaven, Mass., on April 2, 1927. Ralph spent much of his early youth assisting with chores on his grandfather's farm, and acquiring Seaman Skills while navigating his father's scallop boat. His family later moved to Eliot, Maine where he spent the remainder of his youth.
As a member of the greatest generation Ralph enlisted in the Navy as Seaman First Class V6, serving on the USS Arcturus. Participating in the invasion of Southern France in 1944, also the invasion of Okinawa in 1945. Ralph received the American Campaign Medal, European Campaign Medal One Star, Pacific Campaign Medal One Star and World War II Victory Medal.
Throughout his many years Ralph acquired many skills and talents that were far reaching. His sense of humor was second to none entertaining all those he touched. He will be missed greatly by his family and multitude of friends.
SERVICES: Ralph will be laid to rest with his wife at Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Sanford Maine. There will be a memorial service held in his honor. The time and date is yet to be determined.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019