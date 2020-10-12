KITTERY, Maine – Randi Cyr, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by her friends and family.



Born in Copenhagen on July 13, 1937, Randi is survived by her loving husband Gregory Cyr of Kittery, her four children: Jimmie Chase of Rye, Mark Chase of Dover, Judy Bickley of Kittery, and Gregory Cyr II of Kittery; and seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



A private visitation will be held at a later date.



Care of the Cyr family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







