ELIOT, Maine - Raphael Patrick Morgan, 83, of Eliot, Maine, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth N.H., on March 18, 1936, a son of the late Edward C. Morgan and Rosaline (McCooey) Morgan.
Born and raised in Portsmouth, he attended St. Patrick's School and Portsmouth High School, class of 1954, where he excelled as a football and baseball player, earning all state honors in the fall of 1953 and best described by his coach in the Portsmouth Herald as "a football player's football player." He enlisted in the Army in 1956, and served as an Infantryman with the Wolfhounds of the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
Following his Army service, Ray worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 40 years, with his final assignment as the postmaster at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard. He was a lifetime member of the Portsmouth Elks, B.P.O.E. 97. Ray was an active coach and mentor to many children in Eliot, volunteering his time to coach tee ball, little league, and Babe Ruth baseball. He was also the assistant baseball coach at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Virginia (O'Malley) Morgan, who he was married to for 48 years; two sons Daniel Ripley of Stratham, N.H. and COL Shane Morgan U.S. Army, Shane's wife Katy and her son Foster Merrill; daughter Kathleen Ripley; grandchildren James Ripley, Erin Ripley, Brenden Morgan, Brielle Morgan and Bridget Morgan; sisters Patricia (Morgan) Peteraf, Anne (Morgan) Fellows, and Anthony Morgan.
He was predeceased by his son James Ripley; his brothers Francis and Michael; and his sisters Elizabeth, Rose, and Judy.
SERVICES: Visiting Hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St Portsmouth, N.H. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, followed by a burial at Cavalry Cemetery, 990 Middle Road, Portsmouth, N.H. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 12 to May 15, 2019