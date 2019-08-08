|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Raymah Marie (Gagnon) Morgridge, 75, died from complications of Alzheimer's at her home in South Berwick on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1944 in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada; daughter of Earl and Sarah (Knowles) Gagnon, wife of William C. Morgridge, beloved mother of daughters Angela and (Alphonse) Lafrenier, Anita and (Peter) Paul, grandmother to Ashley and Morgan Paul, cherished sister to Limnda and (Stephen) Fogg and Diane and (Ron) Maxfield, aunt to Adina Lav and Nathan and (Alexis) Maxfield and great nephews Edden and Naveh, great nieces Kate and Paige.
Raymah resided in Lubec, Maine until she was 12 years old. The family then moved to Portsmouth when her father gained employment at the PNSY. Several years later another move took them to Martin Road in Kittery where she attend Robert W. Traip Academy and graduated with honors. Raymah married her soulmate William C. Morgridge of Eliot in 1962. They worked and played together for 57 years.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent outdoors on the farm with her granddaughters Ashley and Morgan. Raymah was a kind, loving woman with a generous spirt. She was a devoted friend to many. Her witty sense of humor spread laughter to those around her. She lived life and loved people and people loved her. She was a joyous presence to everyone she met.
Raymah and Bill had a successful partnership in business running L. W. Morgridge & Son in Eliot for 49 years. She was gifted with an entrepreneurial spirt that enabled the company to prosper throughout the years.
She taught Sunday school at the United Methodist Church in South Eliot. For many years she and Bill ran the United Methodist Youth Fellowship mentoring teens into adulthood. She organized fundraiser and is remembered for cooking many of her famous spaghetti dinners.
She was one of the first Woman Rotarians at the Kittery Rotary Club. Raymah traveled to Grand Cayman Island to attend an interclub meeting where she was honored as the first woman Rotarian to visit that chapter. She was presented a Royal Queen Elizabeth Delft Blue Plate. She was also a long time member of the Altrusa Club of Portsmouth.
Raymah was an avid gardener, surrounding her homes with beautiful flowers. A fabulous cook who hosted many partied and family celebrations. She was a bird watcher, loved the beach and sunshine. She enjoyed scuba diving throughout the Caribbean, deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, riding her beautiful horse Cisco at home and at dude ranches throughout the Southwest. Travels took her to the Dominican Republic, Greece, Italy, Mexico and Turkey, as well as, the islands of the Aegean Sea.
She loved reading about history and politics. On Sundays, she read the New York Times from cover to cover. She took many photographs of wild animals and won a Kodak Photography Contest with a photo of granddaughter Ashley. She could dance all night to 50's rock n roll with her favorite partner, Bill.
She will be missed beyond measure by her family, who will cherish her memory and honor it by living life to the fullest as she did.
The family is indebted to the kindness and compassion of her caregivers: Jen B., Robin, Debbie, Sam, Kelsey and Jen F. Wentworth Home Care & Hospice provided much needed support to Raymah and the family. Pastor Dawn DiManna with Eliot United Methodist Church gave support through prayer with the family. And thank you to the many friends who were there for Raymah and Bill over the years.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at Spring Hill, 117 Pond Rd., South Berwick beginning at 7 p.m. The family welcomes all who knew Raymah to attend The Celebration of Life in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Raymah's name to Brooks Memorial Cemetery c/o Patricia Lavesque, 5 Gerry's Lane, Eliot, ME, 03903. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019