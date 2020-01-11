|
PORTSMOUTH – Raymond A. Morin, 86, of Portsmouth formerly of Exeter died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre.
He was born July 1, 1933 in Graniteville, Vt. the son of the late Claude and Blanche (Benoit) Morin.
He lived in Exeter for many years and was a graduate of Exeter High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a car salesman for many years at Dreher Holloway in Exeter.
He was a communicant of St. Michael Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2179 of Exeter, a member of the American Legion Post #32 of Exeter, and a volunteer for the Great Bay Wildlife Refuse Center in Newington.
Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Janet F. (Gage) Morin, grandson, Travis Chantre and brother, Benoit Morin.
Family members include his daughters, Julianne French and her husband, Kenneth, Jennifer Rumph and her husband, Gary, his grandchildren, Corey Rumph, Meredith Rumph, Meghan Rumph and Nicklaus Chantre, and his sister, Theresa Davulis.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Spring burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020