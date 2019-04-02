|
EXETER - Raymond E. Tetreault, 85, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home in Exeter, N.H. He was born June 28, 1933 in Boston, Mass., son of the late Raymond Tetreault and Katherine Henderson.
He entered military service July of 1950 in the US Coast Guard. In 1953 he entered the US Air Force, performed duties USAF Crash Boats and the Air Operations Career Field, served in Germany, North Africa, and Far East and various stateside bases. He retired from military service in October 1970, and worked for civil service at Pease AFB and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, N.H.
In the year 1955, he married Josephine Dewan, she passed away in 2012, after 57 years of marriage and they resided for over 40 years in Exeter, N.H.
He is survived by two children, Raymond C. Tetreault of Great Falls, Mont., and Jo-Ann Tetreault of Metairie, La.; two grandchildren, Nichole and Michelle; and six great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Ann.
SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NH SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or the , 399 Silver St., Manchester, NH 03103. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019