|
|
GREENLAND - It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond G. Gauthier, Ph.D., announces his passing after a brief illness on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the age of 67 years.
Raymond is survived by his mother (Yvonne) of Lakeland, Florida, and Linda, his wife of 42 years. Ray will also be fondly remembered by his son Jamie (Maria) and his grandchildren Ryley and Gabriella, his brothers Randy (Sandy), Roland, and Richard (Cherie), as well as numerous nieces and nephews to include Bill, Bob, Nathan, Regan, Ryan, Meagan, and Tyler.
Ray attended the University of New Hampshire earning a bachelor's (1974) and master's (1977) in Mechanical Engineering, and Ph.D. (1979) in Systems Engineering and Management Operations. He worked as a research professor at the University of New Hampshire (1979–1986) and later moved to California with his family to pursue a career at Seagate Technology as Senior Engineering Manager and Senior Director of Manufacturing Engineering (1986–1998). Ray worked at Kriton Medical as Director of Engineering developing an implantable blood pump for an artificial human heart (1998–1999).
Dr. Ray and Linda moved back to New Hampshire sixteen years ago settling in Greenland where he worked as Principle Engineer for Parker Hannifin. Ray was awarded four patents in the area of motion control using a Phase Plane Approach.
Ray's hobbies and interests included music, restoring McIntosh amplifiers and vintage stereo equipment, attending church, and spending time with his family and friends.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service in memory of Ray will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Greenland Community Congregational Church, 4 Church Lane, Greenland N.H., with Rev. Linda Lea Snyder officiating. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019