NEWMARKET, N.H. - Raymond 'Ray' Moquin, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional hospital.
Born in Springfield, Mass. on March 10, 1936 he was the son of Raymond and Virginia (Delisle) Moquin.
Ray served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957. He was employed for 37 years with Monsanto. He loved sports, playing baseball and bowling. He especially enjoyed hunting at his family camp in Ossipee.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years Althea (Parnham) Moquin, daughter Alisa Fratini and John Cook, Eric Moquin and Sharlene Pepin, Glenn Moquin, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son Raymond J. Moquin Jr., a daughter Denise Breton and her husband Raymond, and a brother Leon Moquin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to .
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019