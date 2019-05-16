|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Raymond Paul Farrand, 73, of Portsmouth, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born in Portsmouth, March 1, 1946 the son of the late Raymond G. and Madeline (Hodgdon) Farrand.
Ray graduated from Portsmouth High School and was veteran serving with the US Marine Corps.
He was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a supervisor and retired with over 30 years of service.
In his earlier years he enjoyed playing drums in various bands and clubs. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and huge heart.
Family members include his daughter Katrina Steeves and her husband Jon of Rochester; his sister Sandra Slover and her husband Frank of Rye; grandchildren Joshua and Justin Farrand, Jessica Jones and husband Dave, Jonathan Steeves; great grandson Caleb Jones; former wife Linda Seguin; nieces; nephews; close friends at the Bratskeller in Portsmouth; and his feline friend of 19 years Rizz.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 1-3 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A graveside service will follow in the Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Raymond's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019