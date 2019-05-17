|
PORTSMOUTH - Raymond Paul Farrand, 73, of Portsmouth, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A graveside service will follow in the Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Raymond's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019