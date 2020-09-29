YORK, Maine - Raymond T. Yarnall Sr., 84, of Kennewick, Wash., York, Maine and LaPlata Md., passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born March 27, 1936 in Boston, Mass., a son of the late Raymond Connavino and Kathleen Ryder.
Raymond graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the U. S. Army. He worked with the Central Intelligence Agency from 1969 to 1992.
Raymond was a member of the American Legion and a Trustee of the Historical Society &-Naval Museum in Kittery.
He was a member of St. Christopher's Church and enjoyed reading.
Raymond leaves his wife Virginia L. (Burns) Yarnall; two sons, Kevin W. Yarnall and Raymond T. Yarnall Jr. (Barbara); one sister Jane Walker; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A brother Robert Bratty and two sisters, Dorothea Schmidt and Virginia Balliette, predeceased him.
SERVICES: Funeral services for Raymond will be held at a later date in York, Maine. Burial will be in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, Mass. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.