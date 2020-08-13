SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Razel Ann (Wittels) Kallberg was born on June 3, 1947 in New York, N.Y. As a toddler, she moved to Hopewell Junction, N.Y., north of New York City with her family, where she spent her youth and attended school through high school.
Razel started school in a one-room school house and graduated from the Roy C. Ketchum High School in Wappingers, N.Y. in June 1964. She then entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., as one of around 45 women in a class of approximately 950 students. She graduated with the MIT Class of 1968 in June 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree and remained at MIT to earn her Master of Science Degree in 1969. Razel studied geology and worked briefly as a geologist. However, her real love was teaching and she taught high school science, math and physics in Kittery, Maine, Durham, N.H., and at the Berwick Academy in South Berwick, Maine where she spent 22 years of her career and retired from teaching in 2002.
Razel was a talented and creative person. She loved music and theater. She played the piano and she produced student theater productions during her career at Berwick Academy. She was loved sewing and needlepoint and she was an avid ballroom dancer.
Razel married her husband Keith, also a member of MIT Class of 1968. They met in 1966 and were married in 1969. Razel was a Navy wife during Keith's 30 year-long naval career and an office manager for his consulting business until she retired in 2018. She is survived by her husband Keith; her son Jarrod Kallberg; her daughter Chava Kallberg; daughter-in-law Barbara Thompson; granddaughter Grace Kallberg; sisters Jill and Nedda Wittels; and other extended family members.
Razel passed away peacefully at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., with family at her side on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service; to sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
.