WINDHAM, Maine - Rebecca Louis Driscoll passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Maine after a short battle with cancer. She was 48 years young, born in Lawrence, Mass., July 7, 1971.
She graduated from Lawrence High School and later received her degree from Rasmussen College in the medical field.
She leaves behind her husband Daniel Driscoll, of Windham, Maine; her son, Justin Janvrin, of Seabrook, N.H.; her grandchild, Dexter Janvrin, of Seabrook, N.H.; her parents Roger and Kathleen Daniel, of Portsmouth, N.H.; her sister Michele Carr and her spouse Mandy Carr, of Rochester, N.H.; and her uncle Rene Daniel and his wife Marion of Sturbridge, Mass. She will be missed by many cousins and friends.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 15 to May 18, 2020