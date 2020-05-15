Home

POWERED BY

Rebecca Louis Driscoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Louis Driscoll Obituary
WINDHAM, Maine - Rebecca Louis Driscoll passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Maine after a short battle with cancer. She was 48 years young, born in Lawrence, Mass., July 7, 1971.

She graduated from Lawrence High School and later received her degree from Rasmussen College in the medical field.

She leaves behind her husband Daniel Driscoll, of Windham, Maine; her son, Justin Janvrin, of Seabrook, N.H.; her grandchild, Dexter Janvrin, of Seabrook, N.H.; her parents Roger and Kathleen Daniel, of Portsmouth, N.H.; her sister Michele Carr and her spouse Mandy Carr, of Rochester, N.H.; and her uncle Rene Daniel and his wife Marion of Sturbridge, Mass. She will be missed by many cousins and friends.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 15 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -