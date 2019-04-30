|
|
ROLLINSFORD - Rebecca M. Greene, 59, of Fourth Street, passed away at her home, with loved ones by her side. Born February 7, 1960 in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of Michael James and Roberta (LaRosee) Greene, she was the first of seven beautiful children.
At a very young age the love for her family showed. Family was always most important in her life. She resided in the Merrimack, N.H. area as a child, before moving to the Concord area, were she attended and graduated Concord High School. Soon after attending St Joseph's Nursing School before starting her own family in Concord. Moving to the seacoast, she raised her six children in Portsmouth for many years and always stayed in the seacoast area to be close to the ocean and her children.
Her loves in life besides her grandchildren, children, family, and friends, include; the Boston Red Sox, watching Ethan's sports games, lighthouses, fishing, cooking, camp in Harrison, Maine, the beach to collect sea glass, our traditional "Greene Christmas", working construction and moose. Her adventures with Ethan were always her favorite, especially their train ride to South Carolina. Being with her family, her children, and her grandchildren was what she loved the most.
She is survived by her children, Miranda Lynn Greene of York, Maine, Dylan James Greene of Dover, Derek Michael Greene of Cape Neddick, Maine, Devin Jeffrey Greene of Rollinsford, Drew Fredrick Greene of Dover, and Dustin Matthew Greene of Barrington, N.H.; her special grandchildren, Ethan Michael Greene, Owen Brett Greene, Madilynn Joann Greene, and Riley Grace Greene; her brothers, Michael Timothy Greene of Tilton, Matthew Edward Greene of Franklin, Mark Andrew Greene of Weare, and Marshall Allen Greene of Concord; her sisters Jennifer Amy (Greene) Colburn of Weare, and Mary Theresa Greene of Meredith, N.H.; and many special nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A private family burial will be held at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack, N.H., on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Please join Becky's family for a celebration of life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Rollinsford American Legion at 551 Foundry St., Rollinsford, N.H. from 12-3 p.m.
Donations can be directly made to the in honor of Rebecca. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019