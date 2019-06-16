Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery Chapel
110 Daniel Webster Hwy
Boscawen, NH
View Map

Regina M. Maher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina M. Maher Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Regina M. Maher passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 after a long period of declining health.

She was born on May 28, 1934 in Castlebar, Ireland to Edward and Mary (Deasy) Cannon. As a young woman she worked in the hospitality industry in London, Stratford-upon-Avon, and the Isle of Man. She lived in New York City before returning to Dublin where she owned her own business, met and wed her American husband, and started a family.

They returned to the United States in 1971 where she worked in many fields over the course of her life. She resided for some time in Hampton and later Portsmouth. She loved a good strong cuppa and was always up for some craic (laughter and mischief).

Regina is survived by her daughters Yvonne Lacey of Gorey, Ireland and Regina Flynn, husband Thom of Strafford, her grandchildren, Siobhan Lacey, Alyssa, Brendan, and Michael Flynn.

She was predeceased by her loving husband John in 1991 and her brother Sean in 2003.

SERVICES: Friends and family are welcome to attend her memorial services at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the N.H. Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. 03303.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Gather Food Pantry online at www.gathernh.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now