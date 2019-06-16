|
PORTSMOUTH - Regina M. Maher passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 after a long period of declining health.
She was born on May 28, 1934 in Castlebar, Ireland to Edward and Mary (Deasy) Cannon. As a young woman she worked in the hospitality industry in London, Stratford-upon-Avon, and the Isle of Man. She lived in New York City before returning to Dublin where she owned her own business, met and wed her American husband, and started a family.
They returned to the United States in 1971 where she worked in many fields over the course of her life. She resided for some time in Hampton and later Portsmouth. She loved a good strong cuppa and was always up for some craic (laughter and mischief).
Regina is survived by her daughters Yvonne Lacey of Gorey, Ireland and Regina Flynn, husband Thom of Strafford, her grandchildren, Siobhan Lacey, Alyssa, Brendan, and Michael Flynn.
She was predeceased by her loving husband John in 1991 and her brother Sean in 2003.
SERVICES: Friends and family are welcome to attend her memorial services at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the N.H. Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. 03303.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Gather Food Pantry online at www.gathernh.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019