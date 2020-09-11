1/
Regina Marie Murtagh
RYE - It is with profound sadness that the family of Regina Marie (Geraghty) Murtagh, 94, of Rye, N.H., announce her passing on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in her home.

If you knew Regina you knew she was a kind, smart, beautiful, and loving woman. A light has gone from the world with her passing, she will be missed.

Regina was born on January 13, 1926 in Manhattan, N.Y. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert R., her daughters Regina A. Abruntilla and Mary T. Hay, her sisters Roseanne Geraghty, Dolores Ward and Mary Hoglund, brothers Peter and Joseph Geraghty.

A 1944 graduate of Bayside High School, Queens, N.Y., she married in 1946 and raised a family of five daughters. She became a secretary in the Freeport School System, Long Island, N.Y. while raising her children. Regina then went to the Adelphi Business College and the University of New York at Farmingdale to pursue a career in court reporting.

Regina worked as a court reporter in the Vermont District Court, then the Superior Court of Vermont, and moved to New Hampshire to work at the Superior Court, retiring in 1988. She taught court reporting for eight years in the evening at Hesser College. She continued her work as a court reporter free-lancing throughout New Hampshire. She was the President of the Superior Court Reporters Association of Vermont and vice president of the New Hampshire Court Reporters Association and served on many committees.

In 1996 she enrolled at the College for Lifelong Learning and attained her Associate's Degree in 2001and in 2007 received her Bachelor's Degree at the age of 81.

Regina enjoyed painting, photography, knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking, gardening, and traveling to visit her family.

Regina is survived by daughters AnnMarie (Jim) Kahler of Troy, N.Y., Barbara M. Murtagh of North Carolina, Maureen L. Murtagh, of Rye, N.H.; grandchildren Joseph (Rhonda) Abruntilla, Micheal Abruntilla, Christopher Abruntilla, Theresa Jiminez, James Wielminster, Jessica Kahler, Zachary (Lauren) Kahler, Regina (Bryan) Mitchell, Kathleen (Peter) Woo; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Following Regina's wishes and due to the Covid-19 pandemic services were private. A mass in celebration of Regina's life will be held at a later date. The family had entrusted Farrell Funeral Home of Portsmouth, N.H. with the arrangements.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
