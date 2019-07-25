|
KINGSTON – Regina I. (Verville) Trafton died unexpectedly at Exeter Hospital on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Regina was born on July 30, 1949 in Rochester, N.H. to the late Mildred (Hartford) Cinfo and the late Theodore Verville. Following her father's death she was raised in Newmarket by her mother and her stepfather, Leo Cinfo. She graduated from Newmarket High School in 1967, and went on to graduate from the LaBaron School of Hair Design.
Gina's long and successful career as a hair stylist included owning her own salon, The Blond One in Exeter. She married her first husband, the late Freeman Elvin Nason in 1970, and raised their two children, Karrie Lyn and Mark Freeman, in Kingston. She was an active volunteer in many of her children's activities. Gina was fortunate to find love again when she married Wayne Carroll Trafton in 2002, building a vibrant life together, traveling across the United States and enhancing their homestead over the last twenty years of life.
Gina's dedication to her family was immeasurable. She took great pride in caring for those she loved. Gina's creativity and love of themes was unmatched: sewing endless projects, baking delicious sugar cookies, and creating her famous birthday cakes which brought joy to so many of the children in her life. Every summer her meticulous gardens were a highlight of the home that welcomed so many.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 17 years, Wayne Carroll Trafton, a daughter, Karrie Lyn Eaton and her husband, Chris, of Kingston, a son, Mark Freeman Nason and his wife, Kim, of Hampden, Maine, stepchildren Tamara Milliard, and her husband, Michael, of York, Maine, Scott Trafton of York, Maine, Carole Andrews and her husband, Malcolm, of York, Maine, and Jayme Reimels and her husband, Scott, of South Berwick, Maine. She is survived by her siblings, Walter Verville of Mattapoisett, Mass., Leo Cinfo of Stark, N.H., Steven Cinfo of South Berwick, Maine, and Susan Gagnon of Somersworth, N.H. She was the adoring grandmother to Ali, Max, Jenna, Kate, Zachary, Tyler, Adam, Chelsea, Marissa, Justin, Silas, Sawyer, Noel, Rylan, Lucas and Brody, five great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Gina exuded class and style, and her memory will live on in those who she loved, and loved her. She truly made the ordinary extraordinary.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. Services to celebrate Gina's life will held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter, burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Kingston.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory can send them to Granite United Way, 22 Concord Street, Floor 2, Manchester, NH 03101.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 25 to July 28, 2019