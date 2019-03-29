Home

Reta Rebecca Haskins

Reta Rebecca Haskins
GREENLAND - Reta Rebecca Haskins, of Greenland, N.H., and formerly of Richmond, N.H., died on Friday, March 22, 2019 as the result a car accident. A complete obituary will follow at a later date.

SERVICES: Her memorial service will be held on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene, N.H. with a reception immediately following. If people would like to send flowers please do to: Terry and Becky Haskins, 56 Old Homestead Hwy., Richmond, N.H. and/or any donations to the Caleb Comstock/Haskins College Fund at any TD Bank.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
