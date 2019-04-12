|
|
GREENLAND - Our community came together on April 1, 2019 to celebrate the life of Reta Rebecca Haskins. The pews of St. James Episcopal Church in Keene, N.H. were filled to capacity as family, friends, and co-workers lined every corner and aisle to honor Reta. Reverend Elsa Worth officiated the services, and Walt Sayre and Walden Whitham provided the music.
Reta was born on June 18, 1982, in Peterborough, N.H. to Terry and Rebecca Haskins, weighing in just shy of 10 lbs. She grew up on the "fun end" of Dover Street in Keene with her parents and her siblings, Lauren, Sean, and Terren. It was an idyllic street for the children to play together, with their faithful dog, Charlie, dutifully watching over them and the other neighborhood kids. When Reta was six years old, the family decided that they needed more room for their very active clan, so they moved to Richmond, N.H., where she spent the remainder of her school years playing sports, working, studying, and socializing.
The Haskins' home in Richmond became a gathering place for family and friends. It was there that Reta decided that the family needed to add her friend, Jennifer Lavery to the bunch, which they did with open arms. Adding Jen as a daughter and sister was a decision that they never regretted. The home, and the fields and woods that surround it, were always a place full of laughter, joyful chaos, and adventure. Reta loved their home and Richmond, a place where many funny and wonderful and sometimes hair-raising events took place that will be talked about as part of the Richmond lore for years to come.
In high school, Reta was an outstanding athlete on the basketball court and the soccer field; she was voted "Female Athlete of the Year" her senior year. During and after high school, Reta worked in various restaurants in the Keene area. In 2004, she gave birth to her son. Caleb the love of her life, her shining star, the reason she got up in the morning and put her best foot forward every single day.
In 2006, she moved to the seacoast to be closer to her sister, Lauren, and continued to work in the restaurant industry. In 2013, she enrolled in the nursing program at Great Bay Community College and later transferred into the distance Surgical Technology Program at Northern Arizona University in 2014. Graduating with an Associate Degree as a certified surgical technologist in 2015, she worked at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., Atlantic Plastic Surgery in Portsmouth, N.H., under the mentorship of Dr. Heidi Herrington, and eventually at Portsmouth Medical Center. In 2018, she also completed her certification as a Surgical First Assistant and was continuing to work towards the completion of her bachelor's degree while working full time. Joining the medical profession was a life changing experience for Reta. She had found her calling. She was motivated, engaged, and passionate about her work, always learning and teaching others. When she talked about her work with her family (or anyone really), she lit up when describing something she had learned from a challenging case in the OR, who she was working with, what she was studying, or where her career would take her next. She excelled in this field and was highly regarded by her co-workers. She had never been happier, and all who loved her find comfort in the joy and success that she found in her work.
Reta loved her life, her son, her family, her friends, her job, and her co-workers. She was fiercely loyal, resilient, kind, and generous, and she demonstrated a remarkable strength of character and work ethic in all that she accomplished. Her wit and intellect, her grace and style always shined. She loved the beach and the woods, reading, yoga and fitness, and good food, especially when shared with friends and family. Her love for Caleb was her center. She always found ways to show her love and support for her son through school, sports, activities, and travel. She held Caleb to a high standard, as she did herself, always working to thoughtfully and intelligently guide his growth, and Reta's character and light will always be seen in Caleb.
She died in the early hours Friday, March 22, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident at the age of 36. She left behind many grieving family members and friends, but we are all comforted by the fact that she was living a loving and successful life on her own terms, and that is a testament to a life well-lived.
She is survived by her parents, Terry and Rebecca Haskins of Richmond, N.H.; Jeremy, Lauren, Wyatt, Willow and Wren Horne of Madbury, N.H.; Sean Haskins and Annie Daly of Brattleboro, Vt.; Terren Haskins of Richmond, N.H.; Cory, Jennifer, Logan, and Kennedy Simmons of Phoenix, Ariz.; her son, Caleb Comstock, his father, Jay Comstock and Ana, Jack and Max of Fremont, N.H.; Caleb's paternal grandparents, Fred and Sharon Comstock of Swanzey, N.H.; her grandmother, Mrs. Reta Bresnahan of Lunenburg, Vt.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Gerald Bresnahan of Lunenburg, Vt., and uncle , Robert Bresnahan of Lancaster, N.H.
SERVICES: There will be a private burial at a later date. A college fund has been set up for Caleb. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at any TD Bank under the "Caleb Comstock/Haskins College Fund" or go to https://www.gofundme.com/caleb-comstock-fund.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019