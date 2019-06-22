|
|
CANAAN - Rhoda Ann Smith died peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a short battle with ovarian cancer. Born December 5, 1932 in Dover, New Hampshire, she lived the first few years of her life in Lynn, Massachusetts before her family relocated to Exeter, New Hampshire where she grew up and went to school. She graduated from the Robinson Female Seminary in Exeter, N.H. in 1951.
She was married to George Oscar Bailey of Enfield Center, New Hampshire from 1954 to 1972. They raised four daughters. Rhoda was married to Harold Henry Fordham of Claremont, New Hampshire from 1972 to 1994.
Rhoda loved people, and everyone who knew her loved her. She had a generous, kind and forgiving spirit and was always willing to help others. She loved to tinker and tend her flower garden. Watching the birds at her bird feeder brought her delight every day. She had tools for every purpose and knew how to use them. She found pleasure in the simple things of life and had a rare gift of finding good in everyone and every situation. Her sense of humor enriched us and comforted us in her final weeks, and gave us a renewed appreciation for her amazing spirit.
She lived in Canaan, New Hampshire until her devastating diagnosis in mid-March. She lived the final 11 weeks of her life at the Genesis Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center who cared for Mom during her hospitalization prior to and following the diagnosis. We would especially like to thank the RNs, LPNs, LNAs, kitchen staff and executive staff at the Lebanon Genesis Center. She expressed appreciation for everything they did for her and they, in turn, enjoyed caring for her. Her grace and humor endured to the end.
Rhoda was predeceased by both of her ex-husbands, her parents Frank Merle Smith and Myrtle Birdtice (Lord) Smith, and her brothers James Henry, Robert William, and Richard Merle and their wives. She is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Evelyn Ann Bailey and Thomas J. Lindsay, Jr. of Woodbury, Vermont, Brenda Bailey Collins and Delbert Collins of Enfield Center, New Hampshire, Janice Lee Mattern and Wesley Mattern of Tunbridge, Vermont, Jaunita Rose Hoisington and Rick Hoisington of Enfield Center, New Hampshire; she is also survived by her grandchildren Brian Collins, Miranda Campbell, Jennifer Joyner, Benjamin Mattern, Janna Pastir and Matthew Hoisington; great-grandchildren Nicholas Bailey, Brynn Jones, Jade Larkham, Aniyah Joyner, Avery Pastir and Renna Pastir; along with many step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES: A graveside service to honor Rhoda's life will be held on Saturday, July 20 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery in Enfield, New Hampshire. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Listen Community Services at http://www.listencs.org/monetary-donations-1. To view Rhoda's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019