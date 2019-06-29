|
|
GLOUCESTER, Mass. - Rhonda Gale (Cook) Parkhouse, 62, of Gloucester, Mass., passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a long-fought battle with kidney disease and breast cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Cameron Parkhouse; her two daughters, Angel Monroe Parkhouse and Samantha Lynn Dorantes and her husband Angel; as well as many extended family members.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Four Tree Island in Portsmouth on July 28, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. The celebration of life will be a potluck and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and wear bright colorful clothing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or to NAMI New Hampshire. Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019