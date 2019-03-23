Home

Ricardo Lanio
Ricardo A. Lanio

Ricardo A. Lanio Obituary
HAMPTON, N.H. - Ricardo Alonso Lanio, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Florida, he was 97.

He was born in Güira de Melena, Havana, Cuba and was the son of the late Daniel Lanio-Menendez and Maria Soledad Alonso-Velazquez. Beloved and devoted husband of 67 years to Olga I. Lanio. Loving father of Daniel and his wife Paula, Ricardo and his wife Flo, Victor and his wife Dana, Alex and his wife Kristen, Francis and his wife Kimberley, and the late Raul Lanio. Cherished grandfather of Alejandro, Victor, Kara, Kimberly, AJ, Julie, Kayla, Eric, Alina, Anthony, Marcus and Colby. Dear brother of the late Teresa Dopazo and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Ricardo will be greatly missed and remain in the hearts of all of who were fortunate to have known him.

Funeral services are private.

To see a full obituary, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
