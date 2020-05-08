|
BERWICK, Maine - Richard A. Downing, 76, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., following a period of failing health. Born July 6, 1943 in Portsmouth, N.H., he was the son of the late Maurice and Viola (Boucher) Downing.
Richard was a graduate of York High School, Class of 1961, and worked as a machinist for many years at Kidder Press/Heidelberg.
Richard was a model car enthusiast, avid Boston sports fan, and particularly enjoyed baseball. However, his greatest love was being with his family.
Members of his family include his wife of 57 years Linda (Nixon) Downing of Berwick, Maine; his children Rodney Downing of Berwick, Maine; David Downing and Sherry of Gilmanton Ironworks, N.H.; Jonathan Downing and wife Amy of Londonderry, N.H.; and Mary Downing and fiancé Darren Guay of South Berwick, Maine; grandchildren Emily Downing, Michaela Downing, and Nina Guay; as well as several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 8 to May 11, 2020