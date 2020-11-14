1/2
Richard A. McCann
DOVER - Richard A. McCann of Dover NH, was surrounded by family as he passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Richard was born on Nov. 22, 1941 in Nashua, a 1959 Graduate of Nashua High School. In 1960 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, becoming a Green Beret, graduating cryptography school, he was assigned to the White House Communications Agency, making him responsible for delivering messages directly to President John F. Kennedy.

For 18 years Richard was the Assistant Superintendent for the Nashua Public School District, along with his appointment as Director of Nashua Emergency Preparedness; he was dedicated to providing the best to his community.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Bonnie, his son Kevin McCann and his wife Julie, and his daughter Katie McCann-Authement and her husband Troy. He is also survived by grandchildren Madison and Connor McCann, and Vivienne, Evangeline, and Genevieve Authement.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Charles J. McCann and Helen A. Zebrawski, sister Lillian (McCann) Reynolds, and his brother Charlie McCann.

SERVICES: A Memorial Walk-through will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Military Honors and Reception will be celebrated at the Wentworth By the Sea Country Club in Rye from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dan Healy Foundation or Ruby's Rainbow.

To view the extended obituary and for more details, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com . All attending shall adhere to the COVID-19 protocol requiring all to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing. At the funeral home please come in through the front of the building and exit through the rear doors.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.
