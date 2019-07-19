Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Richard A. Vaux

Richard A. Vaux Obituary
HAMPTON FALLS - Richard A. Vaux, 85, of Hampton Falls, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. Richard was born January 10, 1934 in Swampscot, Mass., a son of the late Robert and Carolyn (Dudley) Vaux.

He leaves behind his daughter Margo Tolosko and husband, Jerry, of Houston, Texas, his son Glenn Vaux of Hampton Falls and his daughter Melanie Vaux of Quincy, Mass. He is also survived by his first wife, Julie Vaux of Exeter, two nephews, two great nieces and one great nephew.

He was predeceased by his second wife, Cynthia (Burke) Mackintosh Vaux, his sister, Geraldine Olsen and her daughter Brooke Olsen.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Richard's life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at The Breakfast Hill Golf Club, 339 Breakfast Hill Rd., Greenland. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Richard's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019
