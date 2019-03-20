|
ELIOT, Maine - Richard "Dick" Arthur Small, 73, of Eliot, Maine, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on October 31, 1945, he was the son to Percy and Madonna Small of Eliot, Maine and a brother to two surviving sisters Donna DeCarbo and Hellen Hersey, and one brother Robert Small (deceased).
He was a loving husband to Beverly Small, a devoted father to five children, Renee Alessi, Richard A. Small Jr. (deceased), Richard R. Small, Jodi Goodman, Trever Small; a grandfather to seven; and great-grandfather to six.
Dick was a kind, caring and generous man who was larger than life. He had a heart of gold and a never-ending well of integrity and love. Family meant the world to him. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports through the years. He was a large part of the community coaching little league baseball and acting as league president in Eliot for many years. He had a passion for baseball and enjoyed sports trivia.
Dick was a hands-on kind of man. He spent many summers growing his vegetable garden that he shared with close neighbors. He loved woodworking in his shop, fixing cars, and working with his hands. Whatever it was, he was happy.
Dick graduated from Eliot High School in 1964. He went on to receive certificates in auto mechanics and electrical welding. He worked as a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years. Later in life, he became a business owner of Village Pizza in Eliot.
He will forever be missed but will always be remembered.
SERVICES: Spring burial. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019