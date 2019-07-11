|
HAMPTON FALLS - COL Richard B. Aldrich, (USAF, Ret.), 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lowell, Mass. on July 22, 1935, the second son of the late Nathan and Dorothy (Marchacos) Aldrich and was the husband of the late Marietta (Keefe) Aldrich. Family members include his children, Kim R. DeMaso of Merrimack, N.H., Colleen P. Kruchem of Reston, Va., and Richard M. Aldrich of Hampton Falls, N.H. and his wife, Liza Aldrich. In addition, he leaves behind four grandchildren, Christina DeMaso, Michael DeMaso, Samuel Aldrich, and Alexandra Aldrich. His surviving siblings include Donald Aldrich, Kenneth Aldrich, N. Gary Aldrich, Susan (Aldrich) Connor, and Joanne Aldrich.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A time for sharing memories will follow the visitation starting at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the West View Cemetery, Hampton Falls. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view COL Aldrich's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019