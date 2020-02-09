|
|
WELLS, Maine - Richard B. Dusseault, 91, of Wells, Maine, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough, Maine.
He was born in Kittery, Maine on Dec. 28, 1928 to Neil and Rena (Emery) Dusseault of Portsmouth, N.H. In 1952 he married Betty Rogers of Eliot and in 1954 they moved to Wells where they raised their six children.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy in the submarine service and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until he retired in 1983. His family and home were the most important things in his life.
He was predeceased by his sister Jeannette (Dusseault) Stokes, a son, Glen Dusseault and a daughter Denise Dusseault. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty, and their daughters Norma Bee and husband Herb of Wells, Joani Nixon of Wells, Brenda Dusseault of Raleigh, N.C., Anne Reed and husband Spencer of Arundel.
He also leaves seven grandchildren, Dara, Aaron, April, Nate, Jake, Halle, Jay, and three great-granddaughters, Ayla, Carlie, and Olivia and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no public services. A private burial will be held in the Spring at Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020