|
|
BRENTWOOD - Brilliant musician, actor, entertainer, gentleman, and scallop, Richard (Dick) C. Barron departed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 77.
Dick toured the country with his band, The Breakfast Hill Trio, spreading joy, love and laughter wherever he went (which is also how he spent his free time). Locally, he was known to team up with the likes of The Shaw Brothers. More recently, he became a professional actor. Studying for years and landing principal roles in numerous independent films; many of which were distributed.
Dick will be missed dearly by his countless friends and family ... but they know he will ride forever!
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020