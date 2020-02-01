|
NOKOMIS, Fla. - Richard Conrad Bergeron of Nokomis, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born to Emma Lortie and Eloi Bergeron and raised in Manchester, N.H.
Richard served in the U.S. Army in Korea, earned his Bachelors from New England College and Masters from Boston University. As an educator, he taught elementary in Hampton, N.H., English at Gloucester High, Mass., Headmaster at Greenwich High, Conn. and was Principal of Exeter High.
He loved creative writing, watercolor painting and gardening.
Richard is survived by his wife Phyllis (from Henniker), brother David, children (Linda, Gail and Jim), six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020