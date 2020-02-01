Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291

Richard C. Bergeron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Bergeron Obituary
NOKOMIS, Fla. - Richard Conrad Bergeron of Nokomis, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born to Emma Lortie and Eloi Bergeron and raised in Manchester, N.H.

Richard served in the U.S. Army in Korea, earned his Bachelors from New England College and Masters from Boston University. As an educator, he taught elementary in Hampton, N.H., English at Gloucester High, Mass., Headmaster at Greenwich High, Conn. and was Principal of Exeter High.

He loved creative writing, watercolor painting and gardening.

Richard is survived by his wife Phyllis (from Henniker), brother David, children (Linda, Gail and Jim), six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -