KENSINGTON - Richard E. Buxton, of Kensington, N.H., passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. In the early hours on his last day, he rose with the sun as he made his last trip in the ambulance, one of his favorite vehicles to ride in.
Dickie was born in Danvers, Mass., to the late Horace and Frances (McNeill) Buxton. He was the second of 12 children and is survived by siblings William, Dorothy Milbury, Janet, Jonathan, Elizabeth and several nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in-law. He now joins his siblings already passed Robert, Donald, Kenneth, Stanley, Nancy and Anthony.
Until his retirement this past year, he woke to the rising sun and the sound of the roosters on the Buxton farm. He dressed each day for work in his "uniform" and baseball cap and tended to his farm chores with his John Deere tractor or mower. He was a friendly, happy person who loved people. He liked to shake hands and look you in the eye with a big, mischievous smile.
Though Dickie was mentally challenged from birth, that didn't stop him from working, driving tractors, socializing, painting, giving orders to family, talking about tractors and trucks, sneaking snacks, and appreciating the simple things that life offered him. His favorite activities were spending time with family and friends and shooting air rifles and sling-shots at "unsuspecting victims". He enjoyed his retirement residing at the Rockingham County home, which he called his "hotel", where the wonderful, gracious staff and "table buddies" embraced his playfulness and lovingly responded in kind. For eighty-five years, he lived a happy and full life and was very well loved and cared for by family and friends.
The family wishes to thank all his caregivers and friends at various agencies, Exeter Hospital and Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
SERVICES: Funeral arrangements are by Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H. There are no calling hours. A gathering to celebrate Dickie's life will be held in the spring at the Family Homestead and Burial Ground in Kensington, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dickie's memory to Living Innovations, 69 Tide Mill Rd., Greenland, NH 03840 or Twin Rivers Associates Day Program, Stratham, N.H. To sign an online guestbook, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020