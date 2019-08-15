|
HAMPTON - Richard E. Pray, 87, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Exeter Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Exeter March 7, 1932 the second son of the late Roland and Dorothy (Rock) Pray, Sr.
Richard was raised and lived in Exeter graduating from Exeter High School with the Class of 1950 until he married the love of his life Bette (McLane) Fitts Pray in 1968 when he moved to Hampton. They shared and enjoyed life together until just a couple of weeks before their 51st anniversary.
Richard was a veteran and served both in the Navy and the Army. While in the Army he served his time in Korea.
He was a lover of sports, participated in candlepin bowling and golf. He was a former member of the Exeter Country Club for many years. He taught his wife how to play golf and they could be found on the golf course most days of the week. Another pastime was metal detecting at the beach and other areas.
In addition to his wife he leaves two step-daughters he considered his own, Noreen Fitts of Kingston, Lori Yemma and her husband Rikk of Hampton; a niece and nephews and their families in the Rochester, N.Y. area; and his best friends and cribbage partners David and Debra Norton of North Hampton.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Roland Pray, Jr.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019