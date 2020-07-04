May 23, 1936 to February 27, 2020

KITTERY POINT, Maine - Dick Friedman, as he was known to his friends and family, was a cheerful, bright and witty man with a generous smile and a deep respect for the lives that he touched through his profession as well as his social interactions.

Born in Worcester, Mass. in 1936 to Belle and Lou Friedman, Dick earned degrees from Harvard and Boston University, and enrolled in Harvard Law School. Until November of 2019, Dick worked for nearly 50 years as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, a career that he often declared "saved his life." In his work, Dick championed his clients and earned their respect as well as that of his colleagues. He also earned a number of awards over the tenure of his work for N.H. Department of Education.

Prior to moving to the Seacoast, Dick lived and worked for many years in the "North Country" of New Hampshire where he developed many close and enduring friendships. Dick loved walking, whether on his favorite nearby beaches in Kittery and New Castle, or in downtown Portsmouth, and he also vacationed for years in Gloucester, Mass. An avid reader and lover of good food and wine, Dick will be sorely missed by the owners and staff of several coffee shops and restaurants in the Seacoast area, many of whom had become a beloved part of his social network in recent years. Dick's favorite holiday each year was the Fourth of July, because of it's meaning for our country and people.

According to Laura, his longtime partner and wife of thirteen years, "Dick was a very private person, but those who connected with him know how special a relationship his friendship was." She adds, "Dick was who he was, told it like it is, and didn't care what other people thought about him." Yet, she goes on to say, he was a great listener who cared deeply about those he loved.

Dick is survived by his wife Laura; and cousins Jody Skiest and Gregg Jacobs of Sudbury, Mass. (and their children, Lauren and Andrew); Daniel Skiest and Suzette Damboise of Longmeadow, Mass. (and their children, Hannah and Ben); and Nancy Skiest of Chappaqua, N.Y. (and her children, Zach and Olivia).

A casual memorial service to celebrate Dick will be held at Black Trumpet, one of his favorite local restaurants, at a later date, yet to be determined.

