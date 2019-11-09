|
SEABROOK – Richard G. "Dick" Delaney, 75, of Seabrook, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
He was born in Boston, Mass. March 30, 1944, a son of the late George and Phyllis (Lang) Delaney.
Raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Dick graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy with the Class of 1962. He resided in Dover from 1967 to 1990, Portsmouth for 11 years and Fremont for a short period of time before making his home in Seabrook since 2006.
In his earlier years, Dick was a concert performer, recording artist and entertainer at hotels and nightclubs in the Boston and New England area. He was also a national concert touring artist for the Hammond Organ Company of Chicago, Ill. Dick was the manager of Al Ouellette Hammond Organ Studios in Dover from 1967 to 1971 and from 1971 to 1987 owned Dick Delaney's Keyboard Center in Dover, Seabrook, and Boston.
After his retirement, he performed at senior functions and facilities in northern New England.
He is survived by his husband, Ray Rheaume; daughter Susanne and husband Tim; son David and partner Koh; daughter Cathleen, her husband Brian, and their daughters Delaney and Eleanor; step-son Brian, wife Erika, and their daughter Olivia.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019