Richard G. Turrill
DOVER - Richard G. Turrill, 76, of Dover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. Richard was born in Whittier, Calif., on September 14, 1944 the son of the late Grant and Opal (Cobb) Turrill.

Surviving family members include his wife, Kathleen (McElroy) Turrill; children, Lynsey Turrill, Jessica Turrill and her fiancé Justin Tracey; sisters, Mary Finley and Phyllis Turrill and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, Christopher Turrill.

Richard had a heart of gold and will truly be missed by all who knew him.

SERVICES: All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Richard's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
