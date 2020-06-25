WELLS, Maine - Richard H. Levasseur, 90, of Wells, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness. He was born in Sanford on November 13, 1929, the son of Ulderic and Eugenie (Dupuis) Levasseur.
After completing school, he served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Levasseur worked in banking most of his life, retiring from Kennebunk Savings Bank several years ago.
He was predeceased by a brother, Omer A. Levassuer.
He is survived by a nephew, Martin Levasseur of Sanford, a niece, Michelle Levasseur of Charlotte, N.C., and several cousins.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary's Church in Wells. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
After completing school, he served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Levasseur worked in banking most of his life, retiring from Kennebunk Savings Bank several years ago.
He was predeceased by a brother, Omer A. Levassuer.
He is survived by a nephew, Martin Levasseur of Sanford, a niece, Michelle Levasseur of Charlotte, N.C., and several cousins.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary's Church in Wells. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.