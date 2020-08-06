PORTSMOUTH - Richard Henry Beauregard, Jr., 61, of Portsmouth, passed unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C. He was born March 1, 1959 in Lowell, Mass., the only child of the late Richard and Pauline (Villemaire) Beauregard.



Of his many accomplishments, his greatest pride and truest love was his family. He leaves behind his daughter, Cassie; his son, Jacob; his only grandchild, Laila; and his beloved kitty, Rigby.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store