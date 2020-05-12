Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Richard I. Foley


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard I. Foley Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Richard I. Foley passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Durgin Pines Nursing Home due to complications from a stroke. Richard was born May 14, 1933 to Stephen and Louise (Hurd) Foley.

Richard grew up in Kittery, and graduated from Traip Academy in 1950. After serving four years in the US Air Force, he worked 37 1/2 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Richard coached youth and adult basketball for many years and enjoyed hunting, clamming, old western movies, reading, and spending time with family and friends at the lake camp.

Richard was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Stephen, Bradley and Raymond; daughter, Juanita (Foley) Peterson.

Surviving are his wife Joyce (Chick) Foley; daughter, Sheri (Foley) Allen and partner Tom Roberts; granddaughters, Amy and Kelly Allen; sisters-in-law, Dolly Goodwin, Janice (Albert) Bowden, Nardena Mace, Valdena (Ken) Navratil, Gloria (Fred) Merrill, Tami (Frits) des Bouvrie, and Muriel Foley, Arlene Chick and Vern Whicker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff, at Portsmouth Hospital, and Durgin Pines Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

SERVICES: Services will be private. Care for the Foley family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Jackson Laboratory, Development OFC, P.O. Box 254, Bar Harbor, ME 4609-0254.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 12 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now