KITTERY, Maine - Richard I. Foley passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Durgin Pines Nursing Home due to complications from a stroke. Richard was born May 14, 1933 to Stephen and Louise (Hurd) Foley.
Richard grew up in Kittery, and graduated from Traip Academy in 1950. After serving four years in the US Air Force, he worked 37 1/2 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Richard coached youth and adult basketball for many years and enjoyed hunting, clamming, old western movies, reading, and spending time with family and friends at the lake camp.
Richard was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Stephen, Bradley and Raymond; daughter, Juanita (Foley) Peterson.
Surviving are his wife Joyce (Chick) Foley; daughter, Sheri (Foley) Allen and partner Tom Roberts; granddaughters, Amy and Kelly Allen; sisters-in-law, Dolly Goodwin, Janice (Albert) Bowden, Nardena Mace, Valdena (Ken) Navratil, Gloria (Fred) Merrill, Tami (Frits) des Bouvrie, and Muriel Foley, Arlene Chick and Vern Whicker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff, at Portsmouth Hospital, and Durgin Pines Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Care for the Foley family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Jackson Laboratory, Development OFC, P.O. Box 254, Bar Harbor, ME 4609-0254.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 12 to May 15, 2020