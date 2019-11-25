|
NEWCASTLE - On Monday, November 18, 2019, Richard J. Campbell, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully after a sudden illness in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of 76. Born in Portsmouth, on March 18, 1943, to Wentworth and Katherine (Strachan) Campbell.
He lived for over 40 years on Campbell's Island in New Castle and spent the last 16 years of his life with his wife Carol in Seneca, S.C. Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing, tending to his gardens, birdwatching, and cooking for his family on the holidays. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and spent 18 years with the City of Portsmouth Public Works Department.
Dick is survived by his wife, Carol (Marcous) Campbell; son Rick Campbell; daughter, Dawn Lapham; step-children, Robert Muder, Heidi Bratton, and Chad Bennett; brothers, Charles and Kevin; sister Jane McCune; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sheila Campbell, and brother James Campbell.
Donations in Richard's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019