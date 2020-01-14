|
ROCHESTER - Richard J. Menard Sr. (AKA "The General"), 72, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home with family and friends following a period of declining health. He was born September 10, 1947 in Woonsocket, R.I.; the son of Romeo and Marguerite (Flynn) Menard.
Richard was an avid motorcycle enthusiast; through the years he was known by the many friends he had made through Harley Davidson motorcycle groups. He was also known for the many charities that he was involved with. His most memorable contribution was to Jerry Lewis muscular dystrophy where he and others raised record setting numbers for the association.
He served with the US Air Force during Vietnam and also retired from the US Army National Guard as a 2nd Lt.
He continued his career working for the government and in 2007 retired from the US postal service with 40 years of service.
Survivors include his sons Richard J. Menard II and his wife Donna of Rochester, N.H., Michael Menard of Rochester, N.H.; granddaughter Savannah Menard of South Berwick Maine; his lifelong friend Ernest Michaud; and his ex-wife Constance Menard of Crawfordville, Fla. He had many cousins and friends that were his family as well.
SERVICES: Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 in the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life at the Portsmouth Elks BPOE #97 from 1-3 p.m. the same day.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020