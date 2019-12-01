|
NEWMARKET, N.H. – Richard Joseph Scribner, 52, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his residence.
Born May 3, 1967, he was the son of Richard Scribner and Betty (Griman) Harrison. He graduated from Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston, N.H.
In middle school he was a member of the Kingston Explorers which led to a career in law enforcement, He was a dispatcher for Rockingham County for over 20 years and a police officer for the Town of Newington, N.H.
Dicky was a generous soul who would do anything for anyone. You could always count on him. He tried to see the positive in any situation. He will be sorely missed by his family.
He cherished his nieces and nephews, always wanting to know what they've been up to. A happy day for him was sitting on the porch on a sunny day with a coffee in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
He leaves behind his parents Richard and Betty; sisters, Barbara Melnik and her husband Matt, Debi Scribner, Donna Beineman and her husband Bill; nephews, Cory Scribner and his wife Leah, Thomas Melnik; nieces; Kristin Melnik and Jessica Corliss; and many extended family members and friends.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NH SPCA or The NH Police Association.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019