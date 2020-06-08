PORTSMOUTH - Richard John Neubauer, 91, of Portsmouth, formerly of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Weston, Conn., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his son's home in Portsmouth, N.H. He was born August 4, 1928 in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late Walter M. and Mildred E. Boye Neubauer.
Richard attended Syracuse University on a full athletic scholarship and graduated with a BA in Education. He joined the United States Navy and became a Navy Pilot serving during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Richard joined Trans World Airlines as a commercial pilot for 32 years. It was there that he met his soulmate and future wife, Flight Attendant Linda McNurlen. They were married for 60 years and raised three children. He continued to serve his community as a member of Kiwanis International and Meals on Wheels. Richard had a love for animals, raising and rescuing over a dozen dogs over the course of his life. He was an avid reader who enjoyed martinis, cigars and dark chocolate.
Richard was predeceased by his wife and his brother, Walter. He is survived by his children and their spouses; Laura Tambini and her husband Steven, Karen Potter and her husband Fredrick (Rick), and Mark Neubauer and his wife Mary and his loyal dog Jenkins. Continuing his legacy are Richard's seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Per his wishes, there are no services for Mr. Neubauer. Donations are requested to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) and Best Friends Animal Society (supportbestfriends.org).
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.