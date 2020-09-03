NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. - Richard M. Glennon, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Nicknair Glennon; his daughter in-law Stephanie Glennon; his daughters Denise Glennon and her husband Gary Haubold of Malvern, Pa., Mary Ann Glennon and her husband Dan VanRoosendaal of Morris Plains, N.J., Elizabeth and her husband Michael Sullivan of Haverhill, Mass., Catherine and her husband James Murphy of Lexington, Mass.; 16 grandchildren, Samuel, Emma, Noah and Suzannah Glennon, Lucy, Clara, Sophie and Cecelia Haubold, John and Elizabeth VanRoosendal, Brian, Stephen and Julia Sullivan, Luke, Sarah and Caroline Murphy; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son James Glennon, M.D. of Greenland, N.H., and brothers John of Plymouth, Mass., James of Abington, Mass., Donald of Napa, Calif., and Robert of Dana Point, Calif.
SERVICES: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Richard's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.