Richard (Tony) Marr
KITTERY, Maine – Richard (Tony) Marr, 91, of Kittery, Maine died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born June 5, 1929 in Portland, Maine, Tony was predeceased by Jean, his wife of 52 years and companion Sylvia York.

Tony is survived by his three children; Pamela and husband Ron Chick, Karla Kingsbury and Richard Marr Jr. and wife Sherri. Tony enjoyed his grandchildren Greta and husband David Wittman, Ian Lovering, Kelly and wife Kristin Kern as well as his great-grandsons Joey, Liam, Kaiden, Owen, Cyrus and many dear nieces and nephews.

Tony's true passions were baking, gardening, breakfast dates, genealogy and sharing his memories of growing up. He will be missed by many especially his neighbors who enjoyed a smile and wave from Tony as they passed by.

Care for the Marr family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
