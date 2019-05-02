Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Richard Mills Beckert

Obituary Condolences Flowers ELIOT, Maine - Richard "Rick" Mills Beckert, 85, of River Road in Eliot, peacefully passed away at Varney Crossing Care and Rehabilitation in North Berwick on Saturday, March 9, 2019 following a period of declining health.



Rick will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him including his wife Janeth Beckert of Eliot; his children Stephen Beckert of Eliot, Deborah Morgan and husband Charles of Cantonment, Florida and Wendy Rawski and husband Jeffrey of South Berwick, Maine; his grandchildren, Melissa Ambrosi and husband Christopher, Kayla Morgan, Meagan Beckert and Bryan Rawski; his brother, Walter Beckert and wife Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine 03904. A funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., in the First Congregational Church Eliot, UCC, 1361 State Rd., Eliot, ME 03903. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a local animal shelter of your choice, the William Fogg Library, the Eliot Firefighter's Association or the United States Navy Memorial https://www.navymemorial.org/general-donation. Care for the Beckert family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.