Richard P. Esposito
1941 - 2020
SEABROOK BEACH - Richard P. "Espo" Esposito passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Haverhill, Mass., on December 8, 1941, a son of the late Carmen and Rose (Sanella) Esposito.

Espo leaves his loving wife Margaret of 39 years; his three daughters: Lisa Carucci and husband Carl of Merrimac, Mass., Regina Esposito of Bradford, Mass., and Suzanne Esposito and partner Russell Renshaw of South Berwick, Maine; and his two grandchildren, Jesselynn Esposito of Bradford, Mass., and Nickolas Esposito of Portland, Maine. He also leaves his sister Rita Aeed of Salisbury, Mass., and his brothers Anthony Esposito of Lowell, Alaska and Francis Esposito of Sugarland, Texas. Richard leaves many nieces and nephews as well as a never ending list of friends and neighbors who will miss him and his antics, always.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert of Twinsburgh, Ohio.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. A graveside service will held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Riverview Cemetery on Main St., in Groveland, Mass. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Espo's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
OCT
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
the Riverview Cemetery
